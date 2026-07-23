Gaurav Gogoi jabs PM Modi over NEET row, says 'Every problem ends with blaming Nehru'

Assam Congress president and Lok Sabha MP Gaurav Gogoi on July 23 took a swipe at Prime Minister Narendra Modi over the NEET paper leak controversy, accusing the BJP-led Centre of deflecting accountability by repeatedly blaming former Prime Minister Jawaharlal Nehru.

In a post on X, Gogoi contrasted the demands of protesting students with the Centre's response to the issue.

"Students' demand: Resignation of Education Minister Dharmendra Pradhan. Prime Minister Modi's response: Fast-track courts. Cause of the confusion: Pandit Nehru," Gogoi wrote.

The Congress leader's remarks come amid nationwide protests by students and opposition parties demanding the resignation of Union Education Minister Dharmendra Pradhan over alleged irregularities in the NEET examination process.

The BJP has maintained that the government is committed to ensuring a transparent investigation into the matter and has accused the opposition of attempting to politicise the issue.

The Centre has said strict action will be taken against those found responsible after the investigation is completed.