Gaurav Gogoi, Deputy Leader of the Indian National Congress in the Lok Sabha and a three-time MP from Assam once again celebrated his election victory in the prestigious Jorhat constituency. In a heartfelt message on social media, Gogoi expressed his gratitude and humility following his triumph in the 2024 Lok Sabha elections.

Gogoi posted on X, “The people of Jorhat have shown that money and arrogance can be defeated with ease. This lesson will be taken to every corner of Assam in the future. Grateful for all the love and good wishes.”

Gogoi, who is now the newly elected Member of Parliament from Jorhat, acknowledged the overwhelming support and trust bestowed upon him by the people of his constituency. Earlier, on June 5, he shared his heartfelt thanks in a tweet: "I am honored and humbled by the unprecedented support and faith of people. In a matter of a few months, the bond and trust we share has only deepened. This victory represents the aspirations of the youth, women, the marginalized, and the farmers."

In his campaign for the Lok Sabha election 2024, Gogoi emphasized inclusivity and development, resonating with diverse segments of the population. His victory speech also paid homage to his late father, Shri Tarun Gogoi, the former Chief Minister of Assam, who had a special connection to Jorhat. Gogoi’s campaign was deeply influenced by his father's legacy of service and dedication to the people.