Gaurav Gogoi leads Congress yatra into Dibrugarh, vows "New Greater Assam"

The Assam Pradesh Congress Committee’s (APCC) second phase of the 'Samay Paribartanor' yatra reached Dibrugarh on March 1, drawing crowds with padayatras and bike rallies across Naharkatia, Duliajan, and Tingkhong constituencies.

APCC president Gaurav Gogoi spearheaded the event, starting with blessings at Raidongia Namghar in Naharkatia. Supporters gave the Congress team a rousing reception at Nigam Tiniali. Speaking to the gathering, Gogoi stressed unity: the Congress remains firmly committed to building a "New Greater Assam" by uniting people across all communities, irrespective of caste, creed, or religion.

He framed the yatra as more than politics—a direct link to voters. "We want to create a better environment for education and healthcare in every village, including the tea garden areas. We aim to empower women by promoting small-scale enterprises so that they can become self-reliant," Gogoi said. He promised stronger welfare schemes under Congress rule, with eligible women receiving benefits straight into bank accounts, no party meetings required.

Gogoi connected with diverse groups, lighting candles at a Ghinai Baptist church in Dibrugarh, praying at a Tai Phake shrine in Naharkatia, and a Namghar in Tipling. In Duliajan, he met Oil India Limited workers, traders at Tipling Tiniali, and farmers at Kacharipathar. The day echoed with the crowd's chant: "Alikati Jali Dim, Borpeera Pari Dim, Eibar Congress Sarkar Ani Dim."

Gogoi's hands-on oversight kept proceedings disciplined, impressing onlookers with his engagement. Key figures joining him included Leader of the Opposition Debabrata Saikia, MP Pradyut Bordoloi, former MP Paban Singh Ghatowar, former Rajya Sabha MP Ripun Bora, and others from the Dibrugarh District Congress Committee.

APCC sources confirmed the yatra continues on Monday, March 2, in Tinsukia district’s Makum, Doomdooma, and Margherita, led by Gogoi and top party brass.