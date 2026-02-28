Gaurav Gogoi likely to contest from Jorhat, Congress finalises 40 seats for Assam polls

Assam Congress President and Lok Sabha MP Gaurav Gogoi is likely to contest from the Jorhat Assembly constituency, signalling a high-stakes battle in Upper Assam.

According to party sources, candidates for as many as 40 Assembly constituencies were finalised during a meeting of the Congress Central Election Committee held on February 27 evening.

While the final list remains under wraps, insiders indicate that Gogoi’s possible candidature from Jorhat has received serious consideration, reflecting the party’s intent to field prominent leaders in key constituencies.

Jorhat, regarded as one of Assam’s politically significant seats, is expected to witness an intense contest in the forthcoming elections.

Congress sources further confirmed that the party will release its first list of candidates only after the formal announcement of the Assembly election schedule.

Gogoi, who currently represents Kaliabor in the Lok Sabha and heads the Assam Pradesh Congress Committee, has been at the forefront of the party’s campaign efforts in the state. His potential entry into the Assembly race is likely to energise party cadres and sharpen the political contest in the state.

With the Central Election Committee clearing 40 seats in the initial phase, the Congress appears to be accelerating its preparations, setting the stage for a closely watched electoral battle in Assam.