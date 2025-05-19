Assam Congress MP Gaurav Gogoi has launched a sharp attack on Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma, accusing him of repeatedly spreading misinformation and making baseless claims.

Reacting to a video clip of the chief minister, Gogoi said, “The chief minister of Assam is a repeat offender when it comes to saying the most ridiculous and nonsensical lies. Sometimes there is not much difference between him and an ordinary social media troll.”

The video in question shows CM Sarma alleging that the Congress party used a body double for Rahul Gandhi during the Bharat Jodo Yatra in Assam, referring to a "question raised" by India Today NE.

The Chief Minister of Assam is a repeat offender when it comes to saying the most ridiculous and nonsensical lies.



Sometimes there is not much difference between him and ordinary SM troll.



No one would pay any attention to him if he was not sitting on the chair of the Chief… pic.twitter.com/9uPc2YMPrZ — Gaurav Gogoi (@GauravGogoiAsm) May 19, 2025

In the footage, the chief minister can be heard saying that the individual seen in front of the Bharat Jodo Yatra bus was not Rahul Gandhi and that Gandhi remained inside a spacious room, better than "our bedrooms," while people outside were led to believe he had walked long distances.

Gogoi, referring to the remarks, said that such unfounded statements would not gain any attention if Sarma were not holding the office of the Chief Minister. “No one would pay any attention to him if he was not sitting on the chair of the Chief Minister of Assam,” Gogoi added.

The exchange highlights the ongoing tensions between Himanta Biswa Sarma and Gaurav Gogoi, particularly around the narratives surrounding the political discourse it has triggered in the state.