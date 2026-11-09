Congress MP Gaurav Gogoi on November 9 launched a fresh attack on the BJP-led government, accusing it of using constitutional institutions and electoral mechanisms to favour the ruling party and disadvantage the Opposition.

In a post on X, Gogoi described what he called the “Modi-Shah-Election Commission of India package for people of India”, listing 10 allegations against the government and the Election Commission.

He cited delimitation, the Special Intensive Revision (SIR) of electoral rolls and electoral bonds among the measures, alleging that they undermine electoral fairness. He claimed that delimitation was being used to redraw constituencies, while the SIR exercise risked including fake voters and deleting genuine ones.

On electoral bonds, he alleged that the system enabled corporate donors to avoid scrutiny by central agencies such as the Income Tax Department and the Enforcement Directorate.

The Congress leader also accused the BJP of encouraging splits in Opposition parties and freezing their election symbols. He raised concerns over the transfer of government officials, alleging that officers who complied with the ruling establishment were rewarded with promotions.

Among his other allegations were the legal protection granted to the Chief Election Commissioner, the scheduling of election campaigns and the alleged selective enforcement of the Model Code of Conduct.

Gogoi further questioned the reliability of Electronic Voting Machines (EVMs) and alleged that the scrutiny of candidates was being used to disqualify Opposition nominees.

The post comes amid continuing Opposition criticism of the Election Commission over electoral roll revisions, the conduct of elections and allegations of institutional bias.