Assam Congress leader Gaurav Gogoi criticised Union Education Minister Dharmendra Pradhan today (June 20) for terming that his response on the reports of NEET-UG paper leak in Bihar was "flat and lifeless".

His remarks comes after Pradhan said the government won't imperil the future of thousands of aspirants because of a few "isolated incidents".

Responding to this, Gogoi said, "Clearly he (Dharmendra Pradhan) does not have the authority to announce a decision on cancelling the NEET exam or starting a CBI enquiry."

Taking a jibe at PM Narendra Modi, Gogoi further said, "This is because the Prime Minister continue to cover up his failures and pretend that they don’t exist."

Gogoi further claimed that PM Modi recently delivered a speech on youth empowerment in Srinagar. However, he "did not comment on the biggest scandal affecting India’s youth".

Earlier today (June 20), Education Minister Dharmendra Pradhan spoke about the UGC-NET paper leak incident in Patna, in which some students were provided with the question paper a day before the exam.

The Patna Police has arrested seven people, including four candidates. His remarks come amid demand by the Opposition to re-conduct the medical entrance exam NEET.