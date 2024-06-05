Gaurav Gogoi, the newly elected Member of Parliament from the prestigious Jorhat constituency, expressed his gratitude and humility following his victory in the Lok Sabha elections. In a heartfelt tweet, Gogoi acknowledged the overwhelming support and trust bestowed upon him by the people of Jorhat.

"I am honoured and humbled by the unprecedented support and faith of people. In a matter of few months, the bond and trust we share has only deepened. This victory represents the aspirations of the youth, women, the marginalised, and the farmers," Gogoi tweeted, capturing the essence of his inclusive campaign.

On this significant occasion, Gogoi paid homage to his father, the late Shri Tarun Gogoi, who served as the Chief Minister of Assam and held Jorhat close to his heart. "On this momentous day, I pay homage to my father, former Chief Minister of Assam - late Shri Tarun Gogoi. Jorhat holds a special place in his journey of serving Assam. His vision will continue to be a guiding light as I take on this responsibility," he added, highlighting the emotional connection and legacy he aims to uphold.

Looking ahead, Gogoi promised a new era of development and prosperity for Jorhat. "A new journey of development and prosperity begins today. Thank you, Jorhat!" he concluded, signaling his commitment to his constituency's progress.