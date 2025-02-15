Assam MP Gaurav Gogoi termed the imposition of President's rule in Manipur "symbolic of the collective failure" of Prime Minister Narendra Modi, Union Home Minister Amit Shah, and the BJP's leadership in the Northeast.

Taking to his official X handle, Gogoi stated, "The imposition of President's Rule in Manipur is symbolic of the collective failure of the Prime Minister and Home Minister and the party leadership in Northeast."

President's rule was imposed in strife-torn Manipur on Thursday and the state assembly put under suspended animation, days after Chief Minister N Biren Singh resigned from his post.

The Congress deputy leader in the Lok Sabha also said that there is "still no roadmap for sustainable peace and reconciliation" in Manipur.

"Therefore, it can be said that the President's Rule is only there because the state BJP is in total disarray. People of Manipur and India deserve better," he said.

The ethnic violence, which began in May 2023, saw brutal clashes across the state, resulting in over 250 deaths besides displacing thousands of people.