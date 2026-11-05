Assam Congress MP from Jorhat Gaurav Gogoi has criticised the Centre’s Agnipath recruitment scheme, raising concerns over the reported two-year extension offered to Agniveers and its possible implications for military personnel.

In a post on X, Gogoi said the scheme was introduced in 2022 despite objections from the Congress, military veterans, former service chiefs and defence experts. He claimed that the Opposition had repeatedly warned that the scheme was unsustainable and had urged the government to reconsider it.

Gogoi described the reported extension as a “backtrack” by the government, questioning its timing ahead of Assembly elections in several states. He also raised concerns over the creation of three categories of personnel within the same units, arguing that this could affect the command structure, morale and cohesion of the armed forces.

The Congress MP questioned what would happen to Agniveers who are not selected after the extension or choose not to continue. He said there was no assurance of post-service employment and questioned whether their ex-servicemen status after six years of service would be clearly defined.

Gogoi also asked whether extending the service of existing Agniveers would reduce vacancies for fresh recruits.

He said the government should address concerns over employment security and financial uncertainty among Agniveers, adding that differences in service categories within the same unit could have implications for military morale and cohesion.