Gaurav Gogoi questions Bihar Assembly poll outcome, flags ‘targeted vote chori’

Assam Congress MP Gaurav Gogoi, representing Jorhat, on November 15 raised concerns over the outcome of the recent Bihar Assembly elections, suggesting discrepancies between exit poll predictions and the final results.

In a statement, Gogoi said, “People of Bihar have voted, no doubt, but even they would not have voted for such a one-sided assembly. Congratulations to the Election Commission and Gyanesh ji for defeating even the best exit pollsters.”

He noted that while exit polls had shown certain vote shares, the final tally reflected only minor differences between parties. According to Gogoi, this highlights the possibility of “targeted vote chori in selective seats” influencing the overall outcome significantly.



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Gogoi added that while the media may continue questioning opposition parties, they often refrain from scrutinizing the Election Commission itself. He reaffirmed that opposition parties will persist in pursuing the truth to safeguard Indian democracy and uphold the Constitution.

Earlier on November 14, responding to questions on the NDA’s sweeping victory in Bihar, the Congress leader said the outcome there would not influence Assam.

“The people of Bihar will vote in Bihar, and the people of Assam will vote in Assam. Here, the Dimasa, Bodo, Karbi, Rabha, Moran, Motok, Gorkha and Bengali communities will vote to end the dictatorship of Himanta Biswa Sarma,” he said.