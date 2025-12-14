Gaurav Gogoi questions BJP’s appointment of National Working President, alleges “lack of process”

Congress Member of Parliament Gaurav Gogoi on Sunday, December 14 took a swipe at the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) over the appointment of its National Working President, alleging that the decision reflected a “lack of process” and insufficient engagement with party workers.

Reacting to the BJP’s decision to appoint Bihar Cabinet Minister Nitin Nabin as the party’s youngest National Working President, Gogoi claimed that the appointment was made without adequate consultation within the organisation. In a post on social media platform X, the Congress leader suggested that the move indicated a disconnect between the BJP’s leadership and the sentiments of its grassroots workers.

“The nomination of the National Working President of the BJP shows both a lack of process and a lack of engagement with the sentiment of the majority of the party workers,” Gogoi said, questioning the internal decision-making mechanisms of the ruling party.

Earlier in the day, the BJP Parliamentary Board formally appointed Nitin Nabin to the post. He succeeds Union Minister JP Nadda, who has served as the BJP’s National President since January 2020.

Nitin Nabin, the Bihar Minister for Road Construction and a five-time MLA, is the son of veteran BJP leader Navin Kishore Prasad Sinha. Considered a young and prominent face within the party, Nabin brings with him extensive experience in governance, having served multiple terms as a minister in the Bihar government.