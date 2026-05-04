Gaurav Gogoi raises concern over slow counting in Assam's Titabor constituency

Assam Congress president Gaurav Gogoi on May 4 expressed concern over the pace of vote counting in the Titabor Assembly constituency, stating that the process appeared to be moving unusually slowly.

Speaking to reporters amid ongoing counting for the Assam Assembly elections, Gogoi said the issue had already been flagged with officials inside the counting centre.

“We are seeing that the counting in Titabor Assembly constituency is going very slowly. We have just told this inside that why the counting is slow in Titabor Assembly,” he said.

He, however, urged party workers and supporters to remain patient, noting that fluctuations in leads during different counting rounds are a normal part of the electoral process.

“There will be ups and downs in each round; this is natural. We should wait until the final results are out,” Gogoi added.

Counting of votes across Assam began on the morning of May 4 under tight security arrangements, with early trends showing the BJP-led NDA holding a significant lead in the state.