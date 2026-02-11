Gaurav Gogoi relieved, Bhupen Borah to lead alliance talks in key constituencies: Claims Akhil Gogoi

The All India Congress Committee (AICC) has reassigned key responsibilities within the Assam unit, relieving Deputy Leader of the Congress in Lok Sabha Gaurav Gogoi of alliance coordination duties and entrusting the role to former Assam Pradesh Congress Committee (APCC) president Bhupen Kumar Borah, according to reports.

The development has triggered fresh political chatter in Assam’s opposition space, particularly amid ongoing efforts to forge a united front against the BJP.

According to party sources, Gogoi has been formally relieved of responsibilities related to alliance negotiations, with Borah now tasked to lead discussions for alliance. The move comes at a politically sensitive time as regional forces and opposition parties weigh strategies to counter the ruling BJP in the 2026 Assembly elections.

Raijor Dal chief and Sivasagar MLA Akhil Gogoi, while revealing details of the AICC’s decision, remarked that “Bhupen Borah is politically more practical than Gaurav Gogoi,” a comment widely interpreted as a pointed political assessment. The statement has further intensified speculation about internal recalibrations within the Congress’ Assam unit.

Adding to the pressure on opposition unity talks, Assam Jatiya Parishad (AJP) president Lurinjyoti Gogoi has reportedly expressed impatience over delays in alliance negotiations and set a one-week deadline for clarity on discussions.

However, the Congress has strongly dismissed suggestions of any rift between Gaurav Gogoi and Bhupen Borah. APCC spokesperson Reetam Singh rejected claims of internal discord, describing such narratives as politically motivated.

"He (Akhil Gogoi) is being sarcastic and attempting to provoke a reaction to hard bargain in the alliance discussions. Since Bhupen Borah was chairperson of the committee directly involved in this role, it is natural for him to lead the efforts,” Singh said.

He further emphasised that Gaurav Gogoi believes in decentralisation of responsibilities and collective leadership. “Gaurav Gogoi wants to empower senior leaders including Bhupen Borah, Pradyut Bordoloi, Debabrata Saikia, Rakibul Hussain and Mira Borthakur to ensure a team-based approach in the run-up to the 2026 elections,” Singh stated.

The Congress leader also alleged that attempts were being made to manufacture an “imaginary feud” between Borah and Gogoi, calling it a narrative pushed by a “jolted BJP in Assam.”