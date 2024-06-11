Congress leader Gaurav Gogoi took a dig at Prime Minister Narendra Modi, saying, he doesn't "expect him to pay any attention to the words of RSS Chief Mohan Bhagwat". Bhagwat on June 10, highlighted the need to get over the election rhetoric and resolve the Manipur conflict as a priority.

Addressing a Sangh event in Nagpur, Bhagwat said, "It's been a year since Manipur has been waiting for peace. The state remained peaceful for the last 10 years, but suddenly, gun culture has increased again. It is important to resolve the conflict as a priority."

Reacting to this, Gogoi said, "PM Modi will avoid Manipur, misuse law enforcement agencies and try to bend the Constitution. Thankfully, the people have chosen the INDIA bloc to speak up on its behalf and defend the Parliament and the Constitution."

Another Congress leader, Jairam Ramesh also expressed a similar opinion. He said, "If not the 'one-third' Prime Minister's conscience or the repeated demands of the people of Manipur, perhaps Mr Bhagwat can prevail upon the former RSS office-bearer to go to Manipur."

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Over 200 people have been killed since the ethnic clashes broke out in Manipur between the Kukis and Meiteis on May 3 last year. The violence broke out during a 'Tribal Solidarity March' that was organised in the hill districts to protest against the Meitei community's demand for Scheduled Tribe (ST) status.

During last year's Monsoon Session of Parliament, Opposition parties, including those in the INDIA bloc, criticised PM Modi for not speaking out about the Manipur issue. PM Modi broke his silence on July 20 when a video of two women being paraded naked by a mob went viral on social media. He expressed his distress and calling it shameful for any society.