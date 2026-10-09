Gaurav Gogoi seeks centre’s intervention to trace missing Nagaon woman sent to Bangladesh

Congress MP Gaurav Gogoi has urged the Centre to trace Mumtaz Begum, a woman from Assam’s Nagaon district who was sent across the India-Bangladesh border in June 2026, and facilitate her safe return to her family.

In a post on social media, Gogoi said he had written to External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar on October 2, seeking urgent intervention to locate Mumtaz, whose family has been searching for her since she was sent across the border during the intervening night of June 13 and 14, allegedly without informing her family.

Gogoi said Bangladesh had also begun looking for her.

The Congress leader raised questions over Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma’s claim that Mumtaz was safe and in regular contact with her son. According to Gogoi, Mumtaz’s son, Momruz Ali, has said he has had no contact with his mother and has received no official communication from the authorities regarding her whereabouts.

“If the CM knows she is safe, then where is she?” Gogoi asked, questioning why Mumtaz had not yet been reunited with her family.

Gogoi also referred to the Gauhati High Court’s observations on the handling of Mumtaz’s case. He said the court had criticised the Foreigners Tribunal and the state machinery over the way the matter was dealt with and directed the Ministry of External Affairs (MEA) to make efforts to locate her in Bangladesh and facilitate her return.

Highlighting the family’s difficulties in tracing Mumtaz, Gogoi reiterated their demand that the authorities locate her on either side of the border and bring her home.

“No family should be left without knowing where their loved one is,” he said.