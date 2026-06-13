Gaurav Gogoi seeks inquiry into Jorhat air crash that killed five IAF personnel

Assam Pradesh Congress Committee president Gaurav Gogoi on Saturday, June 13, called for a thorough inquiry into the Indian Air Force (IAF) transport aircraft crash in Jorhat that claimed the lives of five Air Force personnel.

Expressing condolences to the families of those killed in the accident, Gogoi said the circumstances leading to the crash should be investigated to prevent similar incidents in the future.

"I urge the government and the Defence Ministry to conduct a proper inquiry into the mishap and identify the primary cause so that measures are taken to prevent such accidents in the future," Gogoi said in a social media post.

The Deputy Leader of the Opposition in the Lok Sabha described the deaths of the personnel as a tragic loss to the nation.

"It is very unfortunate that these five bravehearts laid down their lives while on duty. The people of the nation will always remember their sacrifice with gratitude," he said.

Five Indian Air Force personnel, including two officers, were killed when a Russian-origin Antonov An-32 transport aircraft crashed while attempting to land at Jorhat on Saturday. Another personnel, the co-pilot, sustained injuries and is undergoing treatment at a military hospital.

According to the IAF, the aircraft met with the accident during a routine sortie at around 10 a.m. Six personnel were on board at the time of the crash.

The deceased have been identified as Squadron Leader Prashant Singh, Flight Lieutenant Shubham Kumar, Sergeant Jitendra Sharma, Agniveervayu Khemaram Kumawat and Agniveervayu Danish Alam.

The IAF has constituted a Court of Inquiry to ascertain the cause of the accident. Preliminary information suggests that the aircraft, which had taken off from Jorhat Air Force Station for Chabua Air Force Station, requested a landing shortly after take-off.

Sources said the aircraft reportedly lost control while landing, skidded off the runway and broke into two sections before catching fire.