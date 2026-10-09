Gaurav Gogoi seeks Railway Minister’s intervention in Himashri Boro’s death

Congress MP Gaurav Gogoi has urged Union Railway Minister Ashwini Vaishnaw to intervene in the death of Himashri Boro, a young woman from Assam whose body was recovered beside a railway track in Andhra Pradesh a day after she went missing while travelling on a train.

In a post on X, Gogoi said Boro was travelling alone from Visakhapatnam to Guwahati on the Vivek Express (22503) when she went missing on October 6. Her body was recovered beside the railway track the following day.

Citing reports from the family and the media, Gogoi said Boro had reportedly felt unsafe because of the men in her train compartment and had faced harassment, including obscene gestures.

Police suspect that she may have fallen from the moving train, while her family has alleged foul play, Gogoi said.

The Congress MP said the incident raised serious questions about the safety of women travelling on Indian Railways and called for the Railway Minister’s intervention.

Gogoi also cited National Crime Records Bureau (NCRB) data, which recorded 488 offences against women and children and 1,422 offences against the human body registered by the Government Railway Police (GRP) across India in 2024.

According to the latest reports, Boro’s post-mortem examination has been completed, and her body is expected to be brought to Assam on Friday.

The circumstances surrounding her death remain under investigation.