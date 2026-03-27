Gaurav Gogoi sees ‘wave for change’, intensifies campaign in Assam's Jorhat

Assam Congress President and candidate from the Jorhat constituency, Gaurav Gogoi, has stepped up his campaign through roadshows ahead of the April 9 Assembly elections, expressing confidence in a growing wave for change in the state.

Speaking to media, Gogoi said the campaign is gaining momentum with increasing public support. “We are conducting roadshows to reach small areas and streets as part of our election campaign,” he said, adding that people are eager to see a shift in leadership and remove the BJP from power.

Gogoi recently filed his nomination as the Indian National Congress candidate from the 100 No. Jorhat Legislative Assembly Constituency, backed by alliance partners. He was accompanied by supporters during a rally to the Deputy Commissioner’s office in Jorhat.

Before filing his nomination, he paid tribute to his father, former Assam Chief Minister Tarun Gogoi, and visited religious places across communities, carrying a message of unity and harmony.

Taking a swipe at Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma, Gogoi alleged that the BJP-led government has deviated from its ideals and said the people of Assam are now looking for a clean and corruption-free alternative.

He also extended his best wishes to candidates from other parties, stating that the final decision lies with the people.