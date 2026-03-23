Gaurav Gogoi shares Facebook note ahead of Assam's Jorhat nomination filing on final day

On the final day of the nomination process for the Assam Assembly Elections 2026, Congress leader and MP Gaurav Gogoi shared a heartfelt note on Facebook, announcing his decision to contest from the Jorhat Assembly constituency.

In his message, Gogoi said that time is ever-changing and, responding to the call of the Congress leadership and the people of Assam, he has decided to enter the Assembly elections despite currently serving as a Member of Parliament.

He stated that keeping in mind the present political situation in the state, he aims to serve the people with greater responsibility and commitment as a candidate from Jorhat.

Gogoi also informed that he will file his nomination today, with supporters, party leaders, and alliance partners set to gather at Jorhat Stadium at 11 AM. A procession will then move towards the District Commissioner’s office for the formal submission of nomination papers.

Calling it a collective journey, he said the move reflects the shared hopes and aspirations of the people. He appealed for blessings, support, and participation, stating that public trust remains his biggest strength.

His announcement comes as March 23 marks the last day of nomination filing, with political momentum peaking across Assam ahead of the elections.