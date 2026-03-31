Gaurav Gogoi should come clean on his Pakistan visit: Maharashtra CM Devendra Fadnavis

Maharashtra Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis on March 31, said that Congress leader Gaurav Gogoi should “come clean” on his reported visit to Pakistan, asserting that any such association with an enemy state is not appreciated by Indians.

Devendra Fadnavis, campaigning as a star campaigner for the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) in Assam, while speaking exclusively to India Today NE, said, “Our only expectation is that Gaurav should come clean on his visit to Pakistan. Pakistan is an enemy state, and any relationship of this kind is not appreciated by Indians.” He, however, added that his primary focus remains campaigning for the BJP in Assam.

Fadnavis also expressed confidence that the BJP is set to secure a hat-trick victory in the upcoming Assam Assembly Elections 2026, stating that the party will surpass its previous electoral performance under the leadership of Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma.

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Highlighting governance and development, he said Assam has witnessed a “transformational change” over the past decade. “People have seen a Prime Minister who has put Assam first and a Chief Minister who means business, governance, and development. This double-engine government has shown what real development is,” he said.

Urging voters to support the BJP, Fadnavis added, “My only message is—vote for development, vote for Modi, vote for Himanta Daa.”

Predicting a decisive mandate, he said, “I have been in politics for over 30 years, and I can sense the air. The atmosphere here clearly indicates a massive victory for the BJP.”

Earlier, Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma also exuded confidence in the BJP’s prospects, citing strong public participation in the party’s outreach campaigns. Assam will go to polls in a single phase on April 9, with counting scheduled for May 4.