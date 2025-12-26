Gaurav Gogoi slams anti-Karbi slogans, calls for unity amid Karbi Anglong unrest

Congress MP Gaurav Gogoi on December 26 expressed shock and condemnation over slogans allegedly raised against the Karbi community during recent unrest in Assam’s Karbi Anglong district, calling them ignorant, deeply disrespectful and contrary to the values that Assam stands for.

Urging restraint, Gogoi appealed to all sections of society to remain united and maintain peace and calm, while stressing that the state government must urgently find a way forward to address the underlying issues.

In a statement, Gogoi said slogans targeting the Karbi people reflected a disturbing mindset and warned that such rhetoric could further inflame an already volatile situation. He emphasised that Assam’s strength lies in its diversity and coexistence, and any attempt to divide communities would only weaken the social fabric of the state.

The reaction came in the backdrop of escalating tensions in Karbi Anglong, particularly in the Kheroni region, where protests turned violent on December 24. According to officials, non-tribal residents allegedly raised slogans such as “Karbi Chinese go back” against the indigenous Karbi community, triggering outrage and further clashes. The violence has claimed at least two lives, while several others, including security personnel, have sustained serious injuries.

The unrest has highlighted deep-rooted divisions between indigenous Karbis and non-tribal settlers in the district. The Karbi community has long been demanding the eviction of what they describe as illegal settlers, alleging that unchecked encroachment poses a grave threat to their land, cultural identity and survival. The issue carries added sensitivity as Karbi Anglong is governed under the Sixth Schedule of the Constitution, which provides special protections to tribal areas and restricts land ownership to indigenous communities.

Violence reportedly erupted during protests by Karbi tribal groups seeking the removal of alleged encroachers from Professional Grazing Reserve and Village Grazing Reserve lands. During the agitation, several shops, houses and other establishments in Kheroni and surrounding localities were set ablaze. The ancestral residence of Karbi Anglong Autonomous Council Chief Executive Member Tuliram Ronghang at Dongkamukam was also allegedly targeted, further escalating tensions.

Security forces were deployed in large numbers to control the situation, and prohibitory orders were imposed in sensitive areas to prevent further flare-ups. Authorities have said efforts are underway to restore normalcy and ensure accountability for those involved in violence and hate slogans.

Gogoi reiterated that only a peaceful and inclusive approach, respecting constitutional safeguards and community concerns, can lead to lasting resolution in the district.