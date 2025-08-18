Gaurav Gogoi slams Assam CM: ‘Acts like a king, treats people as second-class citizens’

Congress MP Gaurav Gogoi launched a sharp attack on Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma, accusing him of behaving like a “king” and treating the people of Assam as “second-class citizens.”

Speaking to reporters, Gogoi said the Chief Minister took pride in wielding power but lacked the humility to serve the people. “Late Tarun Gogoi was Chief Minister for 15 years, but he never considered himself all-powerful. He always worked for the people,” he said, contrasting the current CM’s style of governance with that of his father.

Gogoi alleged that Himanta Biswa Sarma projected himself as an “upper class leader” while disconnecting from the masses. “If this is what he wants, let it be. But we, in the Congress, will always stand with the people. Even if it means being second-class citizens, we are proud to be with them,” he said.

The remarks come amid intensifying political sparring between the ruling BJP and the opposition Congress in Assam, as both parties position themselves ahead of upcoming electoral battles.