Gaurav Gogoi slams Assam government over Kaziranga ESZ reduction, questions appointments to State Wildlife Board

Jorhat MP and Congress leader Gaurav Gogoi has criticised the Assam government’s decision to reduce the Eco-Sensitive Zone (ESZ) around Kaziranga, alleging that the move has been taken without addressing the issue of illegal mining in and around ecologically sensitive areas.

In a post on X, Gogoi questioned the appointment of Tuliram Ronghang and Debolal Gorlosa to the State Wildlife Board under the category of “Eminent Conservationist, Ecologist and Environmentalist.”

Gogoi also referred to allegations surrounding illegal rat-hole mining at Kala Mati/3 Kilo in Umrangso, Dima Hasao, stating that Debolal Gorlosa and his wife were named in an FIR related to the mining site following a tragedy in which nine people reportedly died. He further alleged that another case was registered over claims of threatening a key witness.

Regarding Tuliram Ronghang, Gogoi pointed to his position as Chief Executive Member of the Karbi Anglong Autonomous Council (KAAC) and raised questions over the council’s role in issuing mining leases and permits.

Gogoi cited observations of the Supreme Court-appointed Central Empowered Committee (CEC), which, according to him, had in 2019 found that mining permits were being issued by KAAC officials “without any authority of law.”

He further referred to a 2025 CEC direction asking KAAC not to issue fresh mining settlements, leases or permits in areas draining into Kaziranga until scientific delineation of the watersheds was completed.

Gogoi also cited a March 2026 CEC observation that KAAC appeared “oblivious” to measures required to protect the ecology and wildlife of the region and questioned the sanctioning of mining leases in ecologically sensitive areas.

The Congress MP described the situation as a “complete mockery” of public sentiment and alleged that the government’s approach risks weakening the relationship between local communities and the environment on which they depend.

The allegations and claims raised by Gogoi come amid an ongoing political debate over conservation, mining and the proposed changes to Kaziranga’s Eco-Sensitive Zone.