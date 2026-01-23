Gaurav Gogoi slams BJP over alleged mistreatment of Jyotirmath Shankaracharya at Magh Mela

Assam Congress leader Gaurav Gogoi on January 23 strongly condemned the alleged mistreatment of Swami Avimukteshwaranand Saraswati at the Magh Mela in Prayagraj, saying the incident exposes a sharp contradiction between the BJP’s public rhetoric on protecting Hindu interests and its actions on the ground.

Reacting to reports that the Jyotirmath Shankaracharya was stopped from taking a holy dip at the Triveni Sangam in Uttar Pradesh, Gogoi said the episode raises serious questions about the government’s respect for religious traditions and spiritual authorities. In a post on social media platform X, the Congress leader stated, “A government that repeatedly claims to speak for Hindu faith has instead shown disregard for one of its highest spiritual authorities.”

The remarks came after Swami Avimukteshwaranand Saraswati, the 46th Shankaracharya of Jyotirmath in Uttarakhand, alleged that the Uttar Pradesh police prevented him from taking the ritual dip at the Sangam on the occasion of Mauni Amavasya. According to reports, the alleged obstruction took place when the seer arrived with a large group of around 200 to 300 followers during the peak bathing period of the Magh Mela.

Official sources have indicated that the restriction was imposed as the group did not have the necessary permissions required for a procession during the high-security bathing window. However, the Congress has used the incident to attack the BJP, accusing it of selectively invoking religious sentiment while failing to uphold due respect for prominent spiritual leaders.

The controversy has added to the political debate surrounding the management of religious events, the role of the state, and the balance between administrative protocols and religious practices during large-scale pilgrimages and festivals.

However, the Congress has used the incident to attack the BJP, accusing it of selectively invoking religious sentiment while failing to uphold due respect for prominent spiritual leaders.

The controversy has added to the political debate surrounding the management of religious events, the role of the state, and the balance between administrative protocols and religious practices during large-scale pilgrimages and festivals.