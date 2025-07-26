Gaurav Gogoi slams BJP’s ISI slur on his wife as 'insecure' smear tactic

Congress MP from Assam Gaurav Gogoi has hit out at the BJP for indulging in what he termed as "smear campaigns" and “defamation as political strategy" for looping his wife for alleged political gains.

Speaking on India Today’s exclusive podcast hosted by Preeti Choudhry, Gogoi opened up for the first time about the political storm surrounding personal attacks on his wife, who was accused by Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma of being linked to Pakistan's ISI.

“These are not just rhetorical; these are grave and anti-national allegations,” said Choudhry during the podcast, pointing out how the controversy was brought up repeatedly by the ruling party in Assam.



Responding, Gogoi said, “What would the BJP be without defamation and mudslinging? This is their bread and butter. Propaganda, smear campaigns, and disregarding a woman’s character is second nature to them.”



Also Read: “Tujhe Pata Hai Mera Baap Kaun?” Gaurav Gogoi recalls only time he used his father’s name

He accused the BJP of routinely using character assassination as a political tool and cited historical examples of sexist and derogatory remarks against women leaders: “They’ve called a former Prime Minister ‘goongi gudiya,’ used terms like ‘Jersey Cow,’ ‘50 crore girlfriend,’ and even alleged links with the Chinese Communist Party.”

Asked specifically about the personal and political toll of his wife being branded an ISI agent, Gogoi said, “I think people are smarter. Why negate the wisdom of people? If there was any truth, journalists like you would have uncovered it by now.”

Gogoi refrained from naming his wife directly during the conversation but made it clear that the allegations were part of a larger narrative aimed at distracting from real issues and silencing the opposition. “This reflects a deeper insecurity within the BJP,” he added.

This marks Gogoi’s first detailed public response since assuming the role of Assam Pradesh Congress President. His remarks underscore both the personal anguish and political resolve in countering what he calls “systematic defamation politics” being practiced in the state and at the national level.