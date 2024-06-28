Gaurav Gogoi, Deputy Leader of the Indian National Congress in the Lok Sabha and a third-time MP from Assam has demanded serious accountability following the roof collapse at Delhi Airport's Terminal-1. In a post on X, Gogoi expressed his concerns about the safety of airport infrastructure across the country.

"There must be serious accountability fixed in the roof collapse at the TI airport. A similar incident took place at the Guwahati Adani airport a few months ago. There has been no hurricane or tornado yet airport roofs seem to be collapsing. What has the Ministry of Civil Aviation been doing for the past few years?" Gogoi stated in his post.

The post came in the wake of a tragic incident where one person died and five were injured after a portion of the roof at Delhi Airport's Terminal-1 collapsed onto cars, including taxis, amid heavy rain early on June 28.

This incident mirrors a similar event earlier this year at the Lokpriya Gopinath Bordoloi International Airport in Guwahati in Assam. On March 31, a sudden downpour accompanied by a storm led to the collapse of a section of the roof in the forecourt area. The roof section succumbed to the force of the storm, causing major damage and allowing rainwater to flood the terminal. Fortunately, there were no injuries reported in the Guwahati incident.

Videos capturing the dramatic collapse of the ceiling and the subsequent flooding at Guwahati Airport circulated widely on social media, raising concerns about the structural integrity of airport facilities.

The Ministry of Civil Aviation has yet to respond to these concerns, but the repeated incidents of roof collapse at major airports have intensified public scrutiny and demands for improved safety standards.