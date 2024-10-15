Assam Congress MP Gaurav Gogoi has voiced strong opposition to the recent decision by the National Pharmaceutical Pricing Authority (NPPA) to increase prices for essential medications. The price hike affects drugs used to treat conditions including asthma, tuberculosis, bacterial infections, anaemia, thalassemia, and mental health issues.

Gogoi took to Twitter to express his concerns, stating, "The National Pharmaceutical Pricing Authority's move to hike prices for conditions like asthma, tuberculosis, bacterial infection, anaemia, thalassemia and mental health issues is deeply concerning."

The NPPA approved a 50% increase in ceiling prices for eleven essential formulations of eight drugs on October 8. The authority claims this decision was made to ensure the continued availability of these medications for public health needs.

However, Gogoi strongly disagrees with this justification. He tweeted, "Contrary to its claim of doing this in 'greater public interest,' in effect, the move will ensure that healthcare is priced well out reach for the people."

The price hike affects critical medications such as Benzyl Penicillin injections, Atropine injections, Streptomycin powder, Salbutamol tablets and solutions, Pilocarpine drops, Cefadroxil tablets, Desferrioxamine injections, and Lithium tablets.

While the NPPA argues that the price adjustments aim to prevent shortages or market withdrawal due to production challenges, Gogoi suggests a different approach. He emphasised, "There is an urgent need to think of long-term measures to regulate input costs of drug manufacturing instead of transferring the increased price burden on patients."

This price increase follows similar measures taken in 2019 and 2021, highlighting ongoing tensions between maintaining drug affordability and ensuring availability in India's healthcare system.