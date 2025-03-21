During Question Hour in Parliament, MP Gaurav Gogoi raised grave concerns over the dire healthcare conditions faced by Assam’s tea garden workers, particularly women, exposing the government’s failure to provide adequate medical support.

Gogoi challenged the Ministry of Health and Family Welfare’s claims of intervention, asserting that government initiatives remain ineffective on the ground.

He highlighted rampant anaemia, dysentery, and tuberculosis (TB) among workers, aggravated by a critical shortage of doctors, unhygienic conditions, and lack of clean drinking water.



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Despite repeated questioning, the Minister failed to provide concrete answers, only citing the availability of medical equipment in hospitals.

Gogoi demanded specific details and urged the government to deploy a central team to assess the real situation.

The Minister acknowledged Assam’s need for urgent reforms, but Gogoi vowed to keep pressing the issue in Parliament until tangible improvements are made.