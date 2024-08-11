Assam Congress MP Gaurav Gogoi launched a sharp attack on Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma, accusing him of engaging in a "jihad of repeated nonsense." Gogoi's criticism came during a statement on August 11, where he alleged that the Chief Minister's rhetoric is a calculated distraction from his administration's failures and scams.

“Can someone stop the Chief Minister of Assam Himanta Biswa from his jihad of repeated nonsense?” Gogoi questioned. “It is simply an exaggerated cover-up for his failures and scams.”

Gogoi's remarks come just days after Sarma announced on August 5 that his government is in the process of drafting a law to impose stricter punishments for those involved in "love jihad." The Chief Minister elaborated on the need for such legislation, claiming that individuals are deceiving Hindu women by pretending to be Hindu men on social media platforms.

"Our government is in the process of drafting legislation which will give higher punishment for cases of love jihad," Sarma stated. He further claimed that people are using Hindu names on social media to lure and marry women under false pretenses. "In Assam, this is rampant. People put their Hindu names on Facebook, lure a girl, and after marriage, the girl discovers that the boy is not the same boy whom she married. The victim must get adequate justice. So, the Assam government, after examining various cases in the last 3-5 years, is going to draft legislation which will give maximum punishment for the cases where one hides their identity to lure a girl," Sarma added.