Gaurav Gogoi slams Himanta Biswa Sarma over credibility, cites ‘embarrassing instances’

Assam Congress MP Gaurav Gogoi has strongly questioned Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma's credibility, pointing to the CM's previous claim of seeing Rahul Gandhi's "body double" during the Bharat Jodo Yatra as an example of his unreliability.

In a tweet posted on September 11, Gogoi expressed sympathy for "a Chief Minister whose words has lost all credibility and whose actions have made a mockery of the chair of the Chief Minister." The MP specifically referenced Sarma's controversial assertion about Gandhi's "body double" as one of several "embarrassing instances" that have damaged the CM's reputation.

"The latest flop show is even bigger than the 'RG body double,'" Gogoi wrote, dismissing recent allegations against him while concluding: "People of Assam deserve better. People of Assam will get better. In 2026."

The exchange escalated sharply when Assam cabinet minister Pijush Hazarika responded with personal attacks on Gogoi's family. "I feel sorry for Congis who see you as their saviour. Your own wife and children are not Indian citizens, on top of you tried best to hide your links to Pakistan," Hazarika wrote.

The minister further intensified the confrontation by using the term "Miyas" - a reference that has previously sparked controversy in Assam's political discourse - stating: "In today's Assam, we won't let Miyas take control of us. The day Cong loses 2026, you will run away to the UK."

The war of words comes after a 96-page Special Investigation Team report allegedly uncovered connections between Pakistani operatives and an Assam parliamentarian. While the report does not explicitly name Gogoi, Chief Minister Sarma has expressed particular concern for the lawmaker's children amid the controversy.

In an emotional social media post on September 11, Sarma wrote: "The true sorrow is not in the fall of a father, but in the silence of two innocent children—too young to know what has been taken from them. My prayers remain with them."

Sarma has indicated he will review the complete report before making it public, stating: "This is a serious inquiry and is related to the nation's security. After going through the report in detail, a decision will be taken on the action to be taken."