Gaurav Gogoi slams lathi-charge on students, questions PM's backing of Dharmendra Pradhan

Assam Congress president Gaurav Gogoi on July 20 strongly criticised the alleged lathi-charge on students demanding accountability from Union Education Minister Dharmendra Pradhan, questioning Prime Minister Narendra Modi over his continued support for the minister.

In a post on X, Gogoi described the reported police action against protesting students as "gut-wrenching" and directly questioned the Prime Minister's decision to retain Pradhan as the Union Education Minister.

"To see students being lathi-charged for demanding accountability from the Education Minister of India was gut-wrenching. Respected Prime Minister Narendra Modi ji, why do you insist on retaining Dharmendra Pradhan? What is the reason for your unshakeable faith in Dharmendra Pradhan as Education Minister?" Gogoi wrote.

His remarks come amid protests in several parts of the country over alleged irregularities in the education system, including examination paper leaks and demands for greater transparency and accountability.

The BJP has not immediately responded to Gogoi's remarks.

