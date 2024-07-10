Assam Congress MP Gaurav Gogoi criticised Prime Minister Narendra Modi after a 45-year-old woman was mowed down by a BMW in Mumbai's Worli, on July 7. He further alleged that under PM Modi's governance, "only the homes of the weak and vulnerable are targeted and bulldozed."

Launching a scathing attack on the prime minister, the Assam MP echoed the sentiments of Pradeep Liladhar Nakhwa, husband of the deceased Kaveri Nakhwa, who said, "There is no one for the poor," pointing out that authorities are aware of the case but are taking no action.

On July 7, Pradip and his wife Kaveri Nakhwva were returning to their home after buying fish when the accused Mihir Shah, the son of a Shiv Sena leader, allegedly lost control of the BMW, crashing it into the couple's two-wheeler.

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According to Pradeep Liladhar, he and his wife fell onto the bonnet of the BMW and then onto the ground. He stated that he fell to the side, while his wife ended up under the wheel. Despite his pleas for the driver to stop, the driver sped away with Kaveri on the bonnet.

He further added, "Is he a man or an animal? No one does this to an animal. My wife was screaming when the driver was dragging her... If he had not run away, my wife would have been alive."

Mihir Shah, who was allegedly drunk, was arrested after three days on July 9.



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Meanwhile, details from CCTV footage show that the woman was dragged for 1.5 km before the BMW came to a halt. Further, the police informed that the footage also indicated that Shah exchanged seats with his driver, pulled the woman's body out from under the car, and left it on the road.

After the accident, the accused's husband told news agency PTI, "I asked him to stop, yet he didn't stop; he ran away. She (the deceased) must have been in so much pain. Everyone knows this but no one is doing anything. There is no one for the poor."