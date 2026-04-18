Gaurav Gogoi targets Amit Shah over seat hike claims, Assam Accord delay

Senior Indian National Congress leader Gaurav Gogoi on April 18, criticised Union Home Minister Amit Shah, alleging that he diverts issues instead of responding to logical questions raised by the Opposition in Parliament.

Gogoi said the government and its spokespersons had repeatedly claimed that there would be a 50 per cent increase in seats in every state, but no such provision is clearly mentioned in the Bill.

He further pointed out that similar assurances were made earlier on the floor of Parliament, particularly regarding the implementation of the Assam Accord. Referring to Clause 6, Gogoi alleged that despite repeated promises, the Centre has not implemented its provisions so far.

The Congress leader’s remarks come amid an ongoing political debate over delimitation, representation, and federal balance, with the Opposition questioning the Centre’s claims and commitments.