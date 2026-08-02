Gaurav Gogoi targets BJP IT cell over alleged online abuse, doxxing

Congress MP Gaurav Gogoi on August 2 alleged that supporters of the ruling BJP were engaging in online abuse, including rape threats, derogatory remarks and doxxing, and described the party’s IT cell as a “pit of toxic masculinity”.

In a post on X, Gogoi contrasted the atmosphere at the recent protests at Jantar Mantar with what he described as growing hostility towards women in digital spaces.

“The beauty of Jantar Mantar was that many girls and young women said they felt safe in the crowd,” Gogoi said.

He claimed that several women participants had said they received support and protection from young men during the protests.

“The young men at Jantar Mantar showed empathy, strength and courage. This is an example of positive masculinity,” the Congress leader said.

Gogoi, however, alleged that women were facing insecurity and harassment on social media platforms.

“Where the girls are feeling unsafe is in the digital space,” he said, alleging that some boys and men supporting the ruling party were involved in issuing rape threats, making prostitution-related remarks and doxxing individuals.

“This is the IT cell, the pit of toxic masculinity,” Gogoi said.

Calling for accountability, the Congress MP said those responsible for online abuse should be identified and publicly exposed.

“The perpetrators of this filth should be identified, named and shamed,” he added.