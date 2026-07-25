Gaurav Gogoi targets Centre over Dharmendra Pradhan’s resignation, demands PM's apology

Congress MP of Assam's Jorhat constituency Gaurav Gogoi was present at the Nagaon Rajiv Bhawan alongside senior party functionaries on July 25, where he launched a scathing attack on the Centre following the resignation of Union Education Minister Dharmendra Pradhan.

Addressing a party workers meeting organized jointly by the APCC and the Nagaon District Congress Committee, Gogoi reacted to the development, stating that Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s "double-engine government" was ultimately forced to concede defeat before the persistent protests of students.

Taking a firm stance on the government's response to demonstrations, the APCC chief demanded an immediate apology from Prime Minister Modi for the police high-handedness and alleged atrocities inflicted on protesting students.

The meeting at Rajiv Bhawan saw active participation from state leadership and local party workers as the Congress pledged to intensify its public outreach and support for student rights.