Gaurav Gogoi to lead Congress nomination filings across Assam today

Assam Pradesh Congress Committee president Gaurav Gogoi will lead the party’s nomination filings across the state on Monday, March 23, with multiple candidates set to submit their papers before the deadline.

Gogoi, the Congress candidate for the Jorhat Assembly constituency, will file his nomination at 11 am. He is scheduled to take out a procession from Jorhat Stadium to the District Commissioner’s office before submitting his papers.

In Dispur, party nominee Mira Borthakur will begin proceedings at 9 am from her residence. She will visit Ganesh Mandir to seek blessings before proceeding via Manvendra Sharma Complex to the District Commissioner’s office to file her nomination.

For the New Guwahati constituency, Congress candidate Shantanu Bora will assemble supporters at Rajiv Bhawan at 10 am and then head to file his nomination.

Jalukbari candidate Bidisha Neog will also take out a procession from her residence in Garchuk to the District Commissioner’s office.

In Sonitpur district, Congress candidates Kartik Kurmi (Rangapara), Batas Orang (Dhekiajuli) and Sunil Chettri (Naduar) are scheduled to file their nominations at 11 am at the District Commissioner’s office.

Party sources said all Congress and alliance candidates have completed preparations and will submit their nomination papers at their respective offices before 12 noon.