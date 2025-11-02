Gaurav Gogoi to raise university governance issues in parliament, writes to PMO over NE institutions

Congress MP from Jorhat, Gaurav Gogoi, has expressed serious concern over the recent controversies surrounding several leading universities in the Northeast, including Tezpur University, North-Eastern Hill University (NEHU), and Gauhati University.

In a post on social media, Gogoi said that many of these institutions, once regarded as centres of academic excellence, have lately been in the news “for the wrong reasons.” He noted that in most cases, the actions of the Vice-Chancellors have raised questions, leading to dissatisfaction among both students and faculty members.

“This has affected the performance and rankings of these universities. I have written to the Prime Minister’s Office regarding Tezpur University, but my concern extends to the entire Northeast region,” Gogoi stated.

He further said he intends to raise the issue in Parliament, urging the central government to ensure transparency, accountability, and academic freedom in higher education institutions across the region.



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Gogoi said he hopes for a positive response from the PMO to restore the credibility and academic environment of these premier universities.

A delegation of the Tezpur University, a central university, teachers' association and student leaders had met the Congress MP and presented him with documented concerns and had requested his immediate support.

In his letter to the Prime Minister, Gogoi emphasised that Tezpur University -- established under the historic Assam Accord -- has long served as a premier centre of higher education and innovation in the Northeast.