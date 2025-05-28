Gaurav Gogoi, recently appointed President of the Assam Pradesh Congress Committee (APCC) and Deputy Leader of the Opposition in the Lok Sabha, will formally assume office on June 3.

In preparation for this transition, the Congress party held a detailed meeting at Rajiv Bhawan, Guwahati, marked by enthusiastic participation from party leaders and workers.

Briefing the media after the meeting, APCC Working President Zakir Hussain Sikdar and General Secretary Bipul Gogoi outlined Gaurav Gogoi’s scheduled engagements in Assam leading up to the formal takeover.

Itinerary Overview:

May 31: Gogoi will arrive in Jorhat from New Delhi. He is scheduled to interact with local Congress workers and the public.



Also Read: 'I went to Pakistan, my wife worked there for a year': Gaurav Gogoi admits

June 1: He will visit Nazira to attend a meeting hosted by Assam Legislative Assembly Opposition Leader Debabrata Saikia. He will also meet local party members and the public. Gogoi will stay overnight in Sivasagar.

June 2: The President-designate will travel by road to Nagaon, via Jorhat and Golaghat, holding public interactions and party meetings along the way.

June 3: Gogoi will reach Guwahati, where he will officially assume charge as APCC President during a function at the Manvendra Sharma Complex.

In a video message released earlier today, Gogoi called upon the people of Assam to join hands with the Congress to build a state free from corruption and fear. He emphasised the need for collective action and unity, vowing to uphold the interests of all communities.