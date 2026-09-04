Gaurav Gogoi urges ECI to intervene in Assam's Nagaon Lok Sabha bye-election

Congress MP from Jorhat Gaurav Gogoi has urged the Election Commission of India (ECI) to urgently intervene in the upcoming Nagaon Lok Sabha bye-election, raising concerns over the resignation of Nagaon District Commissioner Devasish Sharma and his alleged plans to contest the election on a BJP ticket.

In a post on X, Gogoi alleged that Sharma, while serving as DC-cum-District Election Officer (DEO), had handled several sensitive aspects of the electoral process over the past few months. He said decisions taken during Sharma's tenure could have a bearing on the neutrality of the forthcoming bye-election.

Gogoi also raised allegations of irregularities involving 15th Finance Commission funds at the Gram Panchayat level, along with claims of administrative influence in their implementation.

The Congress leader called on the ECI to order an independent and time-bound inquiry into Sharma's tenure as DC-cum-DEO and the alleged financial irregularities.

Gogoi further warned that any inaction by the Election Commission could undermine public confidence in the electoral process.

The allegations were made by Gogoi in his social media post, and no independent findings establishing the claims have been cited in the statement.