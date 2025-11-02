Gaurav Gogoi visits Assam–Meghalaya border villages, promises development, focus on security issues

Deputy Leader of the Indian National Congress in the Lok Sabha and Assam Pradesh Congress Committee (APCC) President Gaurav Gogoi began his two-day visit to West Karbi Anglong with an enthusiastic reception from thousands of Congress workers and supporters at Forest Bazar, located along the Hojai–West Karbi Anglong border. The visit marks a renewed political outreach by the Congress leader aimed at deepening grassroots engagement and addressing key issues affecting the hill district.

Gogoi’s tour under the 111 No. Rongkhang Legislative Assembly Constituency (LAC) began on Sunday with a spiritual start. He offered prayers at the Shiv Mandir in Kheroni Charali, followed by a visit to the Dayangmukh Bangali Mandir, reaffirming his commitment to cultural inclusivity and inter-community harmony. The day was marked by a series of public interactions including meetings at Dayangmukh, a street-corner meeting in Kheroni, and another in Donkamokam where locals discussed pressing developmental challenges, party strategies, and social issues.

In addition to large gatherings, Gogoi also held closed-door discussions with district leaders, intellectuals, and opinion-makers of West Karbi Anglong to deliberate on the district’s socio-political landscape and developmental bottlenecks. He later spent the night at the Donkamokam Inspection Bungalow (IB) ahead of a packed second-day schedule.

On Monday, Gogoi will shift focus to the 112 No. Amri LAC, where he will hold multiple interactive sessions with community leaders and intellectuals. A key highlight of his itinerary will be his visit to Tapat, a sensitive border village along the Assam–Meghalaya frontier, which has recently witnessed a spate of violent incidents and attacks by miscreants targeting West Karbi Anglong residents. Gogoi’s visit aims to assess the situation firsthand and extend solidarity to the affected families, while also drawing state-level attention to the prevailing insecurity in border areas.

Accompanying Gogoi are several prominent Congress figures, including Augustine Enghee, President of the West Karbi Anglong District Congress Committee (WKA-DCC); Raton Engti, President of the Karbi Anglong District Congress Committee (KA-DCC); former KAAC Executive Members Alice Engtipi, Bidyasing Rongpi, and Ashok Teron; as well as Dr Mansing Rongpi, Joyram Engleng, and Jagat Sing Engti, among others. Leaders from various frontal wings of the party are also part of the delegation.