Assam Congress leader Gaurav Gogoi, who was elected as the party's president today, May 26, has promised a response to Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma's allegations against him "on the soil" of his home state.

Gogoi, who is on a tour of Bihar, told reporters, "What the chief minister of Assam has said against me, I will like to rebut on the soil of Assam."

He was replying to a query on the allegations that he and his British wife have links with Pakistan.

Gogoi, who was made the president of the Congress in Assam earlier in the day, also profusely thanked the Leader of the Opposition in Lok Sabha, Rahul Gandhi, and the party's national president, Mallikarjun Kharge, among others, for reposing their trust in him.

Replying to another query, he said, "Our party is all for a strong and solid response to Pakistan in the aftermath of the Pahalgam terror attack. This has been the stand of Rahul Gandhi. I will speak more on the issue tomorrow when I will be addressing a public meeting in Muzaffarpur."