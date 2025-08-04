Gaurav Gogoi vows to reclaim Assam CM’s 'illegally occupied' land for the poor

Assam Congress president Gaurav Gogoi made a bold political statement, declaring that all land “illegally” occupied by Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma and his cabinet colleagues will be reclaimed and redistributed to the poor if the Congress returns to power in the 2026 state elections.

Speaking at a press conference after the Extended Executive Meeting of the Assam Pradesh Congress Committee in Guwahati, Gogoi alleged that the people of Assam are increasingly disillusioned with the current BJP-led government and are ready for a change.

“The land grabbed by the chief minister and his ministers—under the guise of protecting land rights—will be returned to the people.



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In the very first cabinet meeting, the Congress government will take a decision to redistribute these lands to the poor,” Gogoi said.

He further announced that the Congress would undertake comprehensive reforms in land and economic policy to provide relief and support to the common people, asserting that governance must focus on equity and justice.

Gogoi's remarks are likely to escalate the political heat in the state, especially amid ongoing eviction drives by the BJP government to reclaim encroached forest land.