Gaurav Gogoi welcomes Bhupesh Baghel as new AICC in-charge of Assam Congress

Assam Congress president Gaurav Gogoi on Sunday, September 6, welcomed the appointment of former Chhattisgarh chief minister Bhupesh Baghel as the AICC general secretary in-charge of the party's Assam unit.

Gogoi also thanked outgoing AICC general secretary Jitendra Singh for his leadership and guidance during his tenure as the party's Assam in-charge.

“We in Assam look forward to working with AICC GS Shri @bhupeshbaghel ji. His experience and guidance will be invaluable for us,” Gogoi said in a social media post.

“I am grateful to Shri @JitendraSAlwar for his stewardship and mentorship of the party in the recent past,” he added.

The Congress on Saturday announced a major organisational reshuffle, appointing Baghel as the general secretary in-charge of Assam and shifting him from Punjab, where he was earlier overseeing the party's affairs ahead of the state assembly elections.

Baghel is a veteran Congress leader and served as the chief minister of Chhattisgarh from 2018 to 2023.

He was also among the AICC observers for Assam during the recently held assembly elections.

Jitendra Singh had been in charge of the Assam unit for the past few years and resigned from the position following the Congress' defeat in the state assembly polls.