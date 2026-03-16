'Gaurav Gogoi will be the Chief Minister': Jharkhand Congress leader on Assam polls

Jharkhand minister and Congress MLA Dipika Pandey Singh on March 16 claimed that a major political shift is likely in Assam ahead of the upcoming Assembly elections, asserting that public sentiment is turning against the current state government.

Speaking to reporters, Singh said people in Assam have been “upset” with the administration led by Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma and are ready for a change in leadership.

“A government of the common people will be formed there,” she said, adding that Congress leader Gaurav Gogoi would become the chief minister if the party comes to power.

Her remarks came a day after the Election Commission announced the schedule for the Assam Assembly elections. Polling for all 126 constituencies will be held in a single phase on April 9, while the counting of votes will take place on May 4. The Model Code of Conduct came into force immediately after the announcement.

The upcoming polls are expected to see a direct contest between the ruling BJP-led National Democratic Alliance (NDA) and the Congress.

Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma is seeking a third consecutive term for the NDA government. The opposition Congress, meanwhile, is attempting to regain power in the state.

During the 2021 Assembly elections, the NDA — comprising the BJP, Asom Gana Parishad (AGP) and United People’s Party Liberal (UPPL) — secured 75 of the 126 seats. The BJP emerged as the largest party in the alliance with 60 seats. Voter turnout during the last election stood at 86.2 per cent, with more than 2.2 crore registered voters.

Commenting on the Rajya Sabha elections taking place on Monday, Singh said the polls are important for the country’s democratic functioning. “Congress also has the right to contest the Rajya Sabha elections. I am fully confident that all our candidates will win,” she said.

Biennial elections to fill 37 Rajya Sabha seats across 10 states began on Monday, with counting of votes scheduled for 5 pm the same day.

The terms of 37 members from Maharashtra, Odisha, Tamil Nadu, West Bengal, Assam, Bihar, Chhattisgarh, Haryana, Himachal Pradesh and Telangana are set to end in April, creating vacancies for new members to be elected.