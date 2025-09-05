'Gaurav Gogoi will probably flee abroad soon': Assam CM Himanta Biswa Sarma

Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma has questioned the credibility of Congress MP Gaurav Gogoi, citing the foreign citizenship of several members of his immediate family.

Speaking to reporters, Sarma said, “What wisdom can someone offer us when three members of his family are foreigners? I consider such a person to be a Bangladeshi foreigner.” He added that while he initially gave importance to Gogoi’s views, he later reconsidered after learning about his family’s citizenship.

“But later, when I came to know that his children and wife are foreigners, I realised that he too will probably flee abroad soon,” Sarma said.

This is not the first time Sarma has publicly criticised Gogoi. In May, he accused the Congress leader of being a “deep-rooted Pakistani agent” and claimed that Gogoi and his wife were involved in anti-India activities, allegations Gogoi has repeatedly denied, calling them “lies and slander.”

The remarks come amid ongoing debates over immigration and border security in Assam. In August, Gogoi questioned the state government on the continuing influx of infiltrators despite the BJP’s decade-long rule.

“The Congress party's position is clear, no Bangladeshi should stay illegally in Assam. It is the duty of both the Assam government and the central government to ensure this. They have been in power for 10 years, and with border security under their watch, if infiltrators are still coming, then who is responsible?” he said.