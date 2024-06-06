After Khumtai BJP MLA Mrinal Saikia, former State President of BJP Assam Pradesh and MLA Siddhartha Bhattacharya congratulated Gaurav Gogoi.

BJP MLA Siddhartha Bhattacharya stated that Gaurav Gogoi won the Jorhat seat based on his potential.

Speaking to the media Siddhartha Bhattacharya said, "I have my own assessment and per the assessment...I haven't gone for any campaign but I have acquaintances in Jorhat and have felt that in our state's middle-class society in the town area, Gaurav Gogoi's approach was quite influential...I congratulate Gaurav Gogoi on his win and the truth is Gaurav Gogoi has made his debut in his political career as his previous win was being the son of Tarun Gogoi but this time he was won on his own potential."



Also Read: Money, arrogant speeches don't win elections: BJP MLA lauds Gaurav Gogoi's Jorhat win

Bhattacharya acknowledged Gogoi's capabilities and attributed his victory to his individual merit.

Earlier Mrinal Saikia, a Bharatiya Janata Party politician from Assam Legislative Assembly election in 2016 from Khumtai constituency tweeted, "Special congratulations to Gaurav Gogoi for your amazing win. This result is very significant in Jorhat in many ways. The outcome proved that- money, big publicity, overdoses of leaders, and arrogant speeches do not always help to win elections."