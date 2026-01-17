Gauripur remembers Assam’s cultural pioneer Rupkonwar Jyoti Prasad Agarwala on death anniversary

Remembered as the architect of modern Assamese culture and the state’s first filmmaker, Rupkonwar Jyoti Prasad Agarwala was paid rich tributes in Gauripur on his death anniversary as the Gauripur branch of the Dhubri District Sahitya Sabha organised a series of commemorative programmes on January 17.

The observance began in the morning on the banks of the Gaudadhar River, where floral tributes were offered at the bust of Jyoti Prasad Agarwala installed on a road named in his honour. Prafulla Barman, President of the Kamrup Metropolitan District Sahitya Sabha, attended the programme as the chief guest and garlanded the bust.

Addressing the gathering, Barman highlighted Agarwala’s immense contribution to Assamese literature, music and cinema, describing him as a pioneer who laid the foundation of Assamese filmmaking and played a key role in the cultural awakening of the state.

A memorial meeting was later held at the temporary office of the Gauripur branch of the Sahitya Sabha at the Gauripur Public Library premises. Speakers reflected on the enduring relevance of Agarwala’s literary works and Jyoti Sangeet, noting their influence on generations of artists and thinkers.

Several prominent literary figures and members of the Sahitya Sabha, including Sabuj Chakraborty, Debashish Saha, Duwari Dalisa Choudhury, Manita Baruah, Anjali Sarkar and Pramod Jain, were present to pay their respects and participate in the discussions.

The programme concluded with a collective reaffirmation to uphold and promote the cultural ideals and legacy championed by Rupkonwar Jyoti Prasad Agarwala.