Gen Z leads massive pro-government rally in Assam's Nalbari, 30,000 attend

More than 30,000 people, including a large number of young women and Gen Z participants, attended a pro-government rally in Assam's Nalbari on October 13, with organisers claiming that the gathering reflected support for Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma's governance initiatives.

The rally was held in the Nalbari Assembly constituency in the presence of local MLA and Cabinet Minister Jayanta Mallabaruah, Assam BJP president Dilip Saikia, state organising secretary Ravindra Raju and other legislators from the district.

Participants carried placards bearing messages such as "Careers Over Chaos", highlighting employment, education and economic opportunities as key priorities for the younger generation.

Several young job aspirants praised the Assam government's recruitment initiatives, describing the selection process for government jobs as transparent and merit-based. They said the recruitment drive had strengthened their confidence in pursuing employment opportunities within the state.

The establishment of new medical colleges, infrastructure development and efforts to expand industrial opportunities also featured among the achievements cited by participants in support of the state government.

The gathering also saw criticism of Congress leader Rahul Gandhi and the opposition's position on the Special Intensive Revision (SIR) of electoral rolls.

Participants voiced support for electoral roll verification, citing concerns over illegal immigration in Assam. Some alleged that the Congress opposed the exercise because of its potential electoral implications. Allegations of foreign influence against opposition leaders were also raised at the rally, though these claims have not been independently substantiated.

Rejecting the suggestion that younger voters were uniformly opposed to the BJP-led governments, participants said employment, development, education and political stability were among their principal concerns.

The rally brought together supporters of the ruling party around its governance agenda and electoral reform, with senior BJP leaders and local legislators in attendance.

The turnout figure of more than 30,000 was provided by rally organisers and has not been independently verified.