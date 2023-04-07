The Chief Justice of India, Dhananjaya Y. Chandrachud, speaking at the Gauhati High Court's Platinum Jubilee Celebration, said that the gender divide in internet access in Assam is commendable. He further added that the occasion fills him with immense pride and optimism.

As part of the celebrations, three initiatives were launched: Bhoroxa - integration with women's helpline and welfare schemes. While addressing the gathering, the Chief Justice highlighted that technology is not a panacea and that a humane touch of the law is essential. He emphasized on the importance of accessibility and fairness in the application of law.

"When law is wisely applied in the hands of judges, women and men who have a feel for social reality and compassion in the application of law, it then takes a step closer to providing justice. But when law is taken without responsibility it will take towards arbitration," he said.

The Governor of Assam, Gulab Chand Kataria, who was also present at the event, expressed his immense pride in being part of this platinum jubilee celebration. He further added that India's Chief Justice is from this court itself.

"We will have to think of the pending cases in Gauhati HC as mentioned by Kiren Rijiju. India is moving ahead amid all ups and downs," he said.

Constitutional statesmanship requires dialogue, and all three arms of the state - Legislative, Judiciary and Executive, are engaged in the common task of national building, said the Chief Justice.

The event was marked by the launch of three initiatives that will help promote gender equality and accessibility in the state. The Bhoroxa initiative aims to integrate women's helpline and welfare schemes, while the other two initiatives will focus on promoting internet access and fair application of the law.